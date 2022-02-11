AFI’s trials to pick team for race walking Worlds

Trials for 29 athletes at Bengaluru’s SAI Centre on February 12

The Athletics Federation of India will hold trials for 29 athletes at Bengaluru’s SAI Centre on February 12 to select the Indian team for the World Athletics Race Walking Championships to be held in Muscat on March 4 and 5.

The AFI had been unable to conduct the National Open race walking earlier this month owing to rising COVID-19 cases and hence the trials.

The selected walkers are to report at the venue at 6 a.m. and the trials will start at 7 a.m.

The federation has also finalised the distance the walkers have to complete in their respective categories.

Event, selected athletes and distance at trials:

20km (15km time trial): Men: Sandeep Kumar, Hardeep, Vikas Singh, Juned Khan, Chandan Singh, Devender Singh. Women: Priyanka, Bhawna Jat, Sonal Sukhwal, Ravina, Rakhi Kushbala, Pooja Kumar.

35km (25km time trial): Men: Ram Baboo, Agar Joshi, Surinder Singh, Ganpathi Krishnan, Eknath Sambhaji, Gurpreet Singh. Women: Ramandeep Kaur, Sonal Sukhwal, Priyanka Patel, Manju Rani.

Juniors, 10km (5km time trial): Men: Bajrangi Prajapati, Amit, Aditya Negi, Anshul Dhaundiyal, Gajender Negi. Women: Reshma Patel, Rachana.