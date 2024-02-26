Know your English | What does ‘normie’ mean?

February 26, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the difference between a journal and a magazine? (V. Malavika, Kochi)

A journal usually focuses on specific field of study; its area of interest, therefore, is very limited. For example, there may be a journal which focuses solely on the novels written during the Victorian era; similarly, there may be a journal which deals with how to teach children writing. The articles in a journal are usually lengthy and scholarly in nature; they are written by individuals who are professionals in their field. Since the articles are meant for fellow professionals, the authors adopt a formal style of writing — there is also a liberal sprinkling of jargon, specific to the field, in the articles. Not everyone will understand an article included in a journal.

A ‘magazine’, on the other hand, will usually include articles on a wide range of subjects — for example, it may include articles on politics, sports, films, etc. Since the aim, unlike that of a journal, is to inform and entertain the general public, the writing style adopted is one that is easy to understand. A magazine is usually visually pleasing, for in its attempt to appeal to and grab the attention of a wide range of readers, it often chooses to use eye-catching photographs. Like the journal, a magazine is brought out at regular intervals. Sportstar, India Today and Forbes India are examples of magazines.

What is the meaning of ‘normie’? How is the word pronounced? (R Neethu, Secunderabad)

The word has been in use since the first half of the 20th century. As it is considered slang, its use, even today, is mostly limited to informal contexts. ‘Normie’ consists of two syllables; the first rhymes with the words, ‘storm’, ‘warm’ and ‘form’, and the final ‘ie’ sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘bit’, ‘pit’ and ‘sit’. The word is pronounced ‘NOR-mi’ with the stress on the first syllable. The shortened form of ‘normal’ in combination with the suffix ‘ie’ gives us ‘normie’. It was first used to refer to those individuals who were not physically challenged — in other words, those did not have a disability. With the passage of time, the word began to be used to refer to people who subscribed to the conventional beliefs prevalent in society. In the past ten years or so, the word has acquired a negative connotation; it is often used in everyday conversation to show disapproval. When you refer to someone as a ‘normie’, what you are suggesting is that the individual is rather boring; he is uninteresting because there is nothing original about him.

There are times when I wish I could just live the life of a normie.

Is it okay to say, “I regret for not helping you”? (T Ravi Kumar, Coimbatore)

No, it is not. You normally ‘regret’ something, and not ‘regret for’ something. Regret is mostly used in formal contexts to suggest that you are sorry about something. It is a polite way to apologise.

I regret that I will not be able to lend you the money.

The CEO regretted that he was unable to attend his PA’s wedding.

upendrankye@gmail.com