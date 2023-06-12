HamberMenu
Package - in 7 stories
Clockwise from top left: MAP, Kamini Sawhney,  Mehrangarh Fort,  Sharan Apparao, Priya Paul, and Tarang Arora

Eye on Indian museum shops

Rosella Stephen
Anita Ratnam

Exit through the museum gift shop, suggests Anita Ratnam

Anita R. Ratnam
The new Museum of Art & Photography in Bengaluru

Why the Indian museum makeover is important

Soumya Mukerji
(Clockwise from top left) Ladakhi kitchen utensils, textile exhibits in Amer, Kala Bhoomi, Central Asian Museum, and Bharat Kala Bhavan

Mayank Mansingh Kaul’s list of small but memorable museums to visit

Mayank Mansingh Kaul
In the last decade, the sari has experienced one of its most rapid reinventions in its 5,000-year history

Sanjay Garg on ‘The Offbeat Sari’ and why India needs its own exhibition

Sanjay Garg
Jaipur blue pottery and Channapatna bead stambh

Kala Bhoomi, the Odisha Crafts Museum, tries a collab

Vinita Makhija
The Bihar Museum is the largest public museum in South Asia, in scale and collections

‘Museums are laboratories of ideas,’ believes curator Alka Pande

Neha Mehrotra

The Indian Museum Special

In this special edition, the Sunday Magazine goes behind the rise of private museums and how they are helping people celebrate their heritage. Plus, the in-situ museum at Keeladi, Sanjay Garg’s take on celebrating the sari, Mayank Mansingh Kaul’s list of intimate museums, and more.

June 12, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Team Magazine
