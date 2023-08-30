Daily Quiz | On Onam

1 / 5 | Each year on the second Saturday of August coinciding with Onam season a special event is held where unique snake boats compete for a precious trophy at the Punnamada Lake in Alleppey. What is the name of the trophy?

Answer : Nehru Trophy Boat Race

2 / 5 | What is the traditional dance form performed during Onam?

Answer : Kaikottikali Onam

3 / 5 | During Onam, people create intricate floral designs at the courtyards of their homes using various colourful flowers. These designs can become quite elaborate and are a significant part of the festival's decorations. By what names are these called?

Answer : "Pookalam" or "Athapoo"

4 / 5 | The Onam celebration commemorates the return of the mythical King Mahabali. Every year, the king visits his subjects to see if they are happy and the people feast and wear new clothes. What term is referred to this new Onam clothing?

Answer : Onakodi