Daily Quiz | On Onam
Thiruvonathoni, which carries the provisions for preparing the Onam feast at the Sree Partha Sarathi temple in Aranmula, sets sail from Kattoor on August 28, 2023 evening. The boat reached Aranmula on August 29, 2023.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Each year on the second Saturday of August coinciding with Onam season a special event is held where unique snake boats compete for a precious trophy at the Punnamada Lake in Alleppey. What is the name of the trophy?
2 / 5 |
What is the traditional dance form performed during Onam?
3 / 5 |
During Onam, people create intricate floral designs at the courtyards of their homes using various colourful flowers. These designs can become quite elaborate and are a significant part of the festival’s decorations. By what names are these called?
4 / 5 |
The Onam celebration commemorates the return of the mythical King Mahabali. Every year, the king visits his subjects to see if they are happy and the people feast and wear new clothes. What term is referred to this new Onam clothing?
5 / 5 |
The grand meal served during Onam on a banana leaf typically includes a variety of dishes, such as rice, sambar, avial, thoran, and payasam. The number of dishes can range from 20 to 30 or more, depending on tradition. By what name is the Onam feast known?
