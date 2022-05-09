Daily Quiz | On Indian Stamps

V V Ramanan May 09, 2022 15:08 IST

On May 6, 1840, the Penny Black, the world’s first adhesive postage stamp, became valid for use. A quiz on Indian stamps and philately, considered ‘the hobby of kings and king among hobbies’.

Daily Quiz | On Indian Stamps

On May 6, 1840, the Penny Black, the world's first adhesive postage stamp, became valid for use. A quiz on Indian stamps and philately, considered 'the hobby of kings and king among hobbies'.

1. Name the stamp issued on July 1, 1852, by the Karachi postmaster that is considered not only the first stamp for India but also for Asia.

Answer: Scinde Dawk

2. If stamps printed to honour a specific person or event and issued only in limited quantities are called commemorative stamps, then what term is used for regular-issue stamps that pay postage for everyday mail and are issued in lots of denominations?

Answer: Definitive Stamps

3. The first postage stamp of independent India was issued on November 21, 1947. Valued at 3-½ annas and meant for foreign correspondence, what did it depict?

Answer: The National flag with the date of independence and the words 'Jai Hind'

4. Since the United Kingdom pioneered the use of postage stamps as we know them today, what honour has been given to it by which stamps emanating from there don't feature something that all other sovereign countries' stamps have?

Answer: Name of the country. It has the monarch's likeness

5. India is divided into nine postal zones with one to eight reserved for the States and UTs of India. For whom is the ninth zone allotted?

Answer: To Army (APO) and Field (FPO) post offices

6. If a philatelist sees the name 'Magyar Posta' and 'Helvetia' on postage stamps, then which countries have issued the same?

Answer: Hungary and Switzerland

7. The world's most expensive stamp, bought at an auction for $8.3 million, is the British Guiana ONE CENT black on magenta. Which institution, considered the ultimate authority on philately, owns it?

Answer: Stanley Gibbons



