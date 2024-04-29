GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sant Ramadas’ bhakti

April 29, 2024 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

Sri Rama Trayodasakshari is the most powerful mantra. Translating as Sri Ram, Jaya Ram, Jaya Jaya Ram, the mantra was given to mankind by Sant Ramadas, the spiritual leader who inspired devotees and showed them the path to true devotion, said Suchitra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

Born in the Chaitra (Chittirai) month as Narayana in a village on the banks of the Godavari, he sought initiation into spiritual life early but was considered too young for it by his older brother. His mother fixed his marriage as a means of settling the restless child. However, when the priest announced the arrival of the auspicious moment, ‘Savadhan’ (take care), the adolescent treated it as a wake up call, bolted from the marriage ceremony, and reached Panchavati (the legendary place of Sita’s kidnapping). He undertook severe penance on the banks of a tributary of Godavari.

He recited the Gayatri mantra many times and Surya appeared before him. However, the Sun God refrained from initiating him but offered to send Hanuman. The latter too declined, stating that since Narayana had been born with a tail-like appendage, initiating him with Rama namam would be like serving a mirror image, which would invalidate the entire process. Narayana continued to meditate and perform austerities and Lord Rama Himself appeared before him and initiated him. Narayana took the name of Ramadas, and dedicated himself to spreading the tenets and ethics of the Hindu faith at a time of great conflict and severe challenges. Ramadas traversed the country, teaching everyone the importance of overcoming materialistic attachment. His lectures were aimed at awakening latent faith and sought to guide all towards leading a life of dharma, as shown by Rama. He was the spiritual guide to Chhatrapati Sivaji.

