Watch | Why are hospitals hotbeds of COVID-19 transmission?

Hospitals have become one of the hotspots for coronavirus infection. Many healthcare workers have been infected while treating COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

A recent study reveals how certain areas in hospitals and objects had more viruses. Once the person is in contact with the virus on objects and surfaces, there is high risk of infection.

Widespread hospital contamination could have resulted in occupational exposure for healthcare workers. The virus is transmitted through large respiratory droplets and close contact with surfaces and objects.

According to a study, ICUs specialised for COVID-19 patients was the most contaminated in hospitals. This is followed by the obstetric isolation ward for COVID-19 pregnant women and isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.

Studies show that 14% of commonly used hospital objects and medical equipment had the virus on them. The objects were self-service printers, computer, doorknob and telephones. Hand sanitiser dispensers and hand gloves too were among the contaminated objects.

These surfaces can be made free of the virus using disinfectants at regular intervals.