WhatsApp may introduce self-destruct photos feature: Report

WhatsApp may roll out a feature similar to Snapchat’s, which will make photos from the sender disappear after the receiver opens it. The feature is likely to be available in a future app update in both Android and iOS devices, according to WhatsApp news portal WABetaInfo.

Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned app hasn’t implemented a screenshot detection feature on the app yet, the portal noted.

The update is yet another measure taken by the Facebook-owned company to reassure its users of privacy and security, following the controversial privacy policy debacle. WhatsApp said it will continue rolling out its update policy despite backlash.

One of the primary features of multimedia messaging app Snapchat is that photos and texts sent on the app are only accessible for a specific period of time. The app’s userbase in India crossed 60 million in the December quarter, and its daily active users grew 150% in the same period.

WhatsApp rolled out the ‘disappearing messages’ feature last year, which makes messages inaccessible after seven days. Facebook-owned Instagram and Messenger followed the trend and introduced Vanish Mode later in November.

Recently, Dubai-based Telegram launched the same feature for private and group chats.