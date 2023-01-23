HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What is ChatGPT?

Watch | What is ChatGPT?

A video explaining ChatGPT, an advanced AI-powered chatbot that has taken the world by storm

January 23, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Richard Kujur

In 1964, researchers at MIT university were working on a computer program. A program so ahead of its time that it would allow seamless communication between humans and machines. 

By 1966, they built ELIZA, an app that would set the foundation for all future chatbots.  What made ELIZA so impressive was the introduction of keyword-enabled responses.  For the first time, users felt they were talking to someone who understood their input. 

By 1995, another language processing bot, A.L.I.C.E, came out and was followed by SmarterChild in 2001, setting the stage for all the current generation chatbots. 

However, a decade later, the introduction of AI chatbots like Amazon Alexa, Google Now and Siri took the world by storm. 

But in November 2022, an artificial intelligence research firm called OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, an advanced AI-powered chatbot that has taken the world by storm. 

Let’s understand what ChatGPT is. 

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.