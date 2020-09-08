Watch: This battery can run 28,000 years on a single charge

A video on Nano Diamond Battery which is made out of nuclear waste and can run 28,000 years on a single charge

A California-based company NDB has made a self-charging battery by trapping carbon-14 (C14) nuclear waste in artificial diamond-case. The company claims the battery can run for 28,000 years on a single charge.

The US-based company says that the battery can be used in electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, watches, cameras, health monitors and even sensors. It is also said to be extremely safe and tamper proof as it is coated with non-radioactive diamond which prevents radiation leaks.

The battery works by generating electricity on its own from a shower of electrons as result of radioactive decay scattered and deposited in the artificial diamond-case.

