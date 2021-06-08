Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

Apple's video and audio chat app, FaceTime, adds the ability to schedule calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Apple Inc on Monday announced a host of new features to software running on its smartphones, tablets, computers and wearable devices at its annual worldwide Developers Conference, with a focus on privacy.

Here are the main takeaways from the conference:

Facetime comes to Android, Windows

Apple's video and audio chat app, FaceTime, adds the ability to schedule calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices. Unlike Zoom, Microsoft Corp's Teams and other video conferencing services, FaceTime was limited to Apple devices. The move comes as video conferencing services have seen a meteoric rise, with users shifting to remote work and online learning during the pandemic.

The new SharePlay feature will enable real-time interaction between people while on FaceTime calls, including co-watching videos, streaming shows and films, as well as listening to music and screen sharing. SharePlay will keep everyone's playback in sync and is set to work with Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, Twitch.

Developers get boost with in-app events

Apple has offered developers a way to host live events within apps, calling the feature in-app events.

User can participate in events such as live competitions on a gaming app in the App Store through personalised recommendations, editorial selections, search results and app product pages.

The move could intensify competition with Facebook, which on Monday said it was planning to launch an online events business that would be free until 2023 and there after will charge commissions lower than Apple's 30%.

iPhones to replace ID cards

The iPhone maker is also looking to offer the ability of storing digitized versions of state-issued identification cards on its smartphones. It is working with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration for the acceptance of digital IDs at airports, one of several updates to the software that runs on its devices.

UPS privacy features

Apple introduced App privacy reports as a new way for users to track how often third-party apps use data and where they send it.

Its email apps will be updated to block senders using trackers that detect when an email is opened.

Additionally, Siri requests will now be processed entirely on iPhones by default, without being routed to an Apple server to respond to requests, making the service faster and more secure.

iCloud becomes iCloud+

Apple overhauled its storage service subscription, iCloud+. New features include "private relay" that hides a user's identity and browsing data from both Apple and advertisers on its web browser, Safari.

Another feature lets users hide their email addresses when filling out online forms, helping them control who can contact them.

Macs can be used to control other Apple devices

Apple added a feature that would let users control several devices at once, including moving the cursor and dragging objects across screens, thus giving them control over other Apple devices from Mac computers and laptops.

It announced other software improvements to make working across its devices easier. These features, like many other flagship Apple features, will not work with third party devices.