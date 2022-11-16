Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile SoC for premium phones

November 16, 2022 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Qualcomm, on Tuesday, announced its latest flagship mobile processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for premium smartphones. The second-gen SoC claims to upscale AI and ML experience.

Fueled by an upgraded Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, users can experience faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and advanced AI camera features, the company shared.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings the first Cognitive ISP that automatically enhances photos and videos in real time with semantic segmentation using an AI neural network.

The upgrade makes the camera contextually aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothes, skies, and more. This allows it to individually optimize details and receive customized professional image tuning.

This will also be the first Snapdragon to include an AV1 codec with support for video playback up to 8K HDR at 60 frames per second.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will also debut new Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including real time hardware-accelerated ray tracing that will deliver realistic light, reflections, and illuminations to mobile games.

The upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU claims up to 25% faster performance and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU promises up to 40% more power efficiency.

It will also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive gaming and multimedia experiences. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

“Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers groundbreaking AI, unparalleled connectivity, and champion-level gameplay, enabling consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including Asus ROG, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Red Magic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, Meizu, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2022.

Oppo has also announced its next gen Find X premium flagship smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC..