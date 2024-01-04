GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orange suffers cyber attack affecting clients' internet access in Spain

The Spanish unit of telecoms provider Orange on Wednesday suffered a cyber attack that affected an undisclosed number of clients who could not access certain websites, a company spokesperson said.

January 04, 2024

The Spanish unit of telecoms provider Orange on Wednesday suffered a cyber attack.

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Spanish unit of telecoms provider Orange on Wednesday suffered a cyber attack that affected an undisclosed number of clients who could not access certain websites, a company spokesperson said.

The unauthorized access to Orange's IP network coordination centre has been mostly solved and was neutralized by Orange, the second largest telecoms provider in Spain, the spokesperson said.

In a message on social media platform X, the French company said clients' data was not compromised.

