OpenAI CEO debunks ChatGPT 4 misinformation

January 19, 2023

The AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI has stunned both amateur users and experts around the world, but CEO Sam Altman had to debunk false information surrounding the company’s upcoming ChatGPT 4 in an interview on Wednesday.

During an interaction with StrictlyVC, the interviewer asked Altman to verify the truth of a viral online graphic which claimed that while ChatGPT 3 was trained on billions of pieces of data, this would be just a speck compared to the data being fed to ChatGPT 4.

Altman confirmed that the graphic was completely false.

“The ChatGPT 4 rumour mill is, like, a ridiculous thing. I don’t know where it all comes from, I don’t know why people don’t have, like, better things to speculate on,” he said.

Altman said that he did not have an “actual AGI” - an artificial general intelligence that could rival humans in learning and existence.

As Microsoft plans to offer ChatGPT to enterprise users of Azure OpenAI, there are concerns about the ethics of the data sets compiled to train ChatGPT, as well as fears that the AI-powered tool could be used for everything from writing malware to generating school essays.

Altman did not confirm a release date for ChatGPT 4, but stressed that OpenAI was working at a slower pace in order to release a functional product.

“It’ll come out at some point when we are, like, confident that we can do it safely and responsibly. I think in general we are going to release technology much more slowly than people would like,” he explained.