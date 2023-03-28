HamberMenu
Microsoft-owned GitHub fires over 140 engineers across its India operations: Report

Microsoft-owned GitHub India eliminated over 140 engineering roles across its India operations 

March 28, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft-owned GitHub laid-off 142 engineers across its India operations.

Microsoft-owned GitHub laid-off 142 engineers across its India operations. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft-owned GitHub, an internet hosting service provider, laid-off 142 engineers across its India operations.

The company laid off employees giving them two months’ pay as severance, a report from Business Today said.

Sources, the report cites, claimed that the layoffs were not based on the performance of employees, and the whole engineering team was asked to leave.

Laid-off employees have been made to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in lieu of the severance benefits, the report said.

A GitHub spokesperson told The Hindu, “As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward.”

GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke in an email to employees said that layoffs were implemented as part of new budgetary realignments designed to focus on short-term and long-term strategies. The CEO also stressed on the company’s plan to integrate AI “with urgency”, the report said.

Earlier this month, news emerged that Microsoft had laid off its entire ethics team as part of layoffs that affected 10,000 employees.

