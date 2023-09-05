HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple and Microsoft say some services not popular enough to be "gatekeepers" under EU's new Digital Market Act: Report

Apple and Microsoft argued that some services were not popular enough to be "gatekeepers" under the EU's new Digital Markets Act

September 05, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Reuters
Apple is battling over its iMessage while Microsoft wants Bing exempted [File]

Apple is battling over its iMessage while Microsoft wants Bing exempted [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple Inc. and Microsoft have argued that some of their services were not popular enough to be designated as "gatekeepers" under the EU's new Digital Markets Act, designed to curb the powers of Big Tech, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ALSO READ
EU study slams big tech firms over Russian disinformation

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple is battling over its iMessage chat app, while Microsoft is battling over its search engine Bing, ahead of Wednesday's publication of the first list of services to be regulated under the act, the report said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European Union

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.