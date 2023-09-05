Apple and Microsoft say some services not popular enough to be "gatekeepers" under EU's new Digital Market Act: Report

September 05, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Apple Inc. and Microsoft have argued that some of their services were not popular enough to be designated as "gatekeepers" under the EU's new Digital Markets Act, designed to curb the powers of Big Tech, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple is battling over its iMessage chat app, while Microsoft is battling over its search engine Bing, ahead of Wednesday's publication of the first list of services to be regulated under the act, the report said.