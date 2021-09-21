Telegram enables livestream recording, new chat themes

The app crossed over a billion downloads last month, according to data by Sensor Tower, with India continuing to be its largest market.

Messaging service Telegram said on Sunday it will now allow users to record live content in both audio and video formats.

The Dubai-based company introduced the livestream feature last month, enabling unlimited viewers to run concerts, discussions and other events. Telegram’s recent update will allow users to record these livestreams, allowing users to record audio with or without video, the company noted in a statement.

Group or channel admins can start recording from the livestream or video chat menu, and can also choose between portrait and landscape orientations for the final video file. The file will be instantly uploaded to ‘saved messages’ after the recording is finished, Telegram added.

The messaging app also added more details to the ‘read receipts’ feature in groups, which will now allow users to know when a message has been read by other group members. The feature will be stored in groups only for seven days after the message was sent, the company said.

Additionally, Telegram added support for more chat themes like colourful gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds and background patterns. Other additions include interactive emojis.

The app crossed over a billion downloads last month, according to data by Sensor Tower, with India continuing to be its largest market.