Instagram launches ‘Live Rooms’ feature

The Facebook-owned social networking platform introduced Instagram Live in November 2016, which allowed users to broadcast live videos for up to an hour.

Instagram on Tuesday rolled out the ‘Live Rooms’ feature that allows up to three additional users to go live in the same session.

Users can now accommodate three guests to expand their reach on the platform, Instagram said in a statement.

Creators can conduct talk shows or podcasts, host jam sessions or collaborate with other artists, and engage in Q&As in the live session.

The feature also consists of a multi-participant chat format. The early tests of Live Rooms took place with a few Indian creators. It will be available in India and Indonesia soon, Instagram stated.

“This year in particular has seen extensive use of Live, and as physical distancing norms continue, Live will remain an invaluable feature to bring friends, families and audiences together, and foster meaningful conversations,” Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, said in a statement.

Last week, Instagram Live views grew 60% compared to the week prior, the company said.