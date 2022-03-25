Installs of Signal, Telegram jumps 197% in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Signal had a higher growth in installs than Telegram in both Ukraine and Russia.

Adoption of encrypted messaging apps, Telegram and Signal, surged in both Ukraine and Russia as the war between the two countries continues for nearly a month now, according to a report by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Sensor Tower estimated that between February 24 and March 20, installs of Telegram and Signal tripled to 1.7 million, rising 197% from 573,000 in the immediately preceding January 30 to February 23 period prior to the invasion, according to estimates by Sensor Tower.

In Russia, the app installs for the two encrypted messaging platform climbed to 3.2 million in Russia, growing 33% from 2.4 million.

Signal had a higher growth in installs than Telegram in both Ukraine and Russia. In Ukraine, Signal’s downloads surged to 787,000 between February 24 and March 20, growing 1,075% from 67,000 in the prior January 30 to February 23 period, according to Sensor Tower. In Russia, the app grew 286% to 425,000 up from 110,000.

Earlier in January last year, Signal and Telegram saw growth in adoption during the backlash against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy at the time.

However, install growth during the current period exceeded the previous growth seen in Ukraine, Sensor Tower noted.