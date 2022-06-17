Honda, Sony partner to sell electric cars in 2025
The two companies will each invest 5 billion yen, or $37.52 million, as part of the joint venture
Carmaker Honda Motor and tech major Sony have partnered to sell electric vehicles in 2025.
As part of this partnership, the two companies will each invest 5 billion yen, ($37.52 million). This decision comes after the two Japanese firms announced in March they would build and sell EVs.
Honda and Sony’s new company, Sony Honda Mobility Inc., will be established this year as a follow up to this joint effort.
Honda will provide “environmental and safety technologies,” as well as car building expertise, while Sony will support “imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment technologies,” according to the joint statement.
The announcement comes amid international supply chain challenges, sky rocketing fuel costs, and a global chip shortage. Central banks around the world are also hiking key interest rates.
On June 17, Honda shares dipped by 2.81% while Sony shares fell by 0.31%.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.