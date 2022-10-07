Hackers steal around $100 million cryptocurrency from Binance-linked blockchain

The tokens were stolen from a blockchain "bridge" used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain

The tokens were stolen from a blockchain “bridge” used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain | Photo Credit: Reuters

The tokens were stolen from a blockchain "bridge" used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain

Hackers have stolen around $100 million worth of cryptocurrency from a Binance-linked blockchain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Friday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Zhao said the tokens were stolen from a blockchain "bridge" used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain, known as Binance Smart Chain until February.

Blockchain bridges are tools used to transfer cryptocurrencies between different applications.

Separately, BNB Chain said in a tweet that the hack involved $100 million to $110 million of digital tokens, without specifying which token was affected.

BNB Chain also said on Twitter its activity had been suspended before resuming at around 06:30 GMT.

Blockchain bridges have in recent month increasingly become the target of thefts, which have long plagued the crypto sector.

On the Binance website, BNB Chain is described as a "community-driven, open-sourced and decentralized ecosystem".