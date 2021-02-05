Google’s new subsea cable to deliver 250TB data per second

The cable that has a capacity to deliver 250 TB per second across the ocean was built in partnership with SubCom, the global partner for undersea data transport.

Google on Wednesday said its transatlantic Dunant submarine cable system between the U.S. and mainland Europe is operational, almost two-and-a-half years after announcing the project.

The subsea cable is named in honour of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and the first recipient of Nobel Peace Prize. The cable system connects Virginia Beach in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast.

“The system expands Google’s global network to add dedicated capacity, diversity, and resilience, while enabling interconnection to other network infrastructure in the region,” Google said in a blog post.

Google explained that Dunant features a 12 fibre pairs space-division multiplexing design, first of a kind and an upgrade from previous subsea cables that had six or eight fibre pairs.

The new design allows pump lasers and optical components to be shared among multiple fiber pairs. This enables more fibres within the cable, providing higher system availability.

The tech giant said the new technology will help organisations run their apps where they need them with open, hybrid, and multi-cloud solutions. Google added that its cloud infrastructure can save money, increase efficiency, and optimize spend by reducing time spent on platform management.

Google’s next subsea cable will be Grace Hopper which will run between the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain and is expected to be completed in 2022.