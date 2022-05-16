Google, Samsung build API to sync Android users’ health data between apps

App developers will be able to use the platform’s single set of APIs to securely access users’ data across Android devices after receiving consent from them.

Google and Samsung have teamed up to develop a platform and application programming interface (API) that will allow Android developers to sync users’ health and wellness data between apps.

Health Connect will also help users store this data, and share it with different health and fitness apps, according to Google.

“We’re building this new unified platform in collaboration with Samsung to simplify connectivity between apps,” Chris Wilk, Product Manager at Google said, adding that the solution would also provide centralised privacy controls for users.

App developers will be able to use the platform’s single set of APIs to securely access users’ data across Android devices after receiving consent from them. The platform supports data types, including activity, sleep, nutrition, body measurements and vitals like heart rate and blood pressure, according to the tech giant.

On the privacy front, Wilk says, “users will have full control over their privacy settings, with granular controls to see which apps are requesting access to data at any given time.” Moreover, users’ data is encrypted and stored on their devices, allowing them to shut off access or delete data at any point.

Google said it has been working with developers such as MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness and Withings as part of an early access programme. Samsung Health, Google Fit and Fitbit are adopting the new solution.

Samsung Health will adopt Health Connect later this year, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung, said in a statement. “This will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimised data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.”