Google launches new bug bounty platform

Google on Tuesday launched a new bug bounty platform to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of its Vulnerability Rewards Programme.

The new site called bughunters.google.com allows bug hunters to submit issues with a single intake form for vulnerabilities related to Google, Android, Chrome, and Play Store.

In a blog post, Google said that the platform will conduct competition, run country-wise leaderboards and enable chances of winning awards for certain bugs.

Bug Hunters can also learn from content available in Google’s new Bug Hunter University, the company added.

The tech giant said people can also earn rewards by submitting patches for open source, and sending research papers on security of open source software.

“When we launched our very first VRP, we had no idea how many valid vulnerabilities - if any - would be submitted on the first day. Everyone on the team put in their estimate, with predictions ranging from zero to 20,” Jan Keller, Technical Programme Manager, Google VRP said in a blog post