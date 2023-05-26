Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera launched in India 

May 26, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Nikon unveiled its latest high-end Z8 mirrorless camera in the Indian market today, as part of an event in New Delhi.

The all-new Nikon Z8 comes with support for high-Speed frame capture, and can record up to approximately 125 minutes in 4K UHD/60p and up to approximately 90 minutes in 8K UHD/30p.

The Nikon Z8 boasts of features such as the new HLG(HEIF) format for 10-bit still images, High-res zoom, skin softening, portrait impression balance and improved AI-algorithm for Auto-focus.

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera: Availability

The Nikon Z8 camera body will be available in India starting today (May 25) at Rs 3,43,995.00 via Nikon outlets. As a part of a limited period inaugural offer, Nikon India is offering freebies that include ProGrade Digital 128GB CFexpress Card and additional Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (EN-EL15c ) with Nikon Z 8.

Commenting on the occasion, Keizo Fujii, Managing Director of Nikon Singapore said “With the integration of best-in-class AI features at the core of our product repertoire, we believe in redefining the boundaries of creativity and enabling photographers to capture moments that leave a lasting impact..”

As part of the launch event, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India said, “The Z8 is our latest addition to Nikon’s mirrorless range specially designed to cater to videographers and photographers, across diverse genres like Sports, Fashion, Landscape, Wildlife, Weddings, and Cinematography.”