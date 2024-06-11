HMD on Tuesday launched its first feature phones in India under the newly created ‘HMD’ branding in the form of HMD 105 and HMD 110. Both the phones come with an in-built UPI app which will allow users to do UPI transactions without internet.

Both, HMD 105 and HMD 110 come with multimedia features, voice assistance and with one-year replacement guarantee.

Both phones feature texturised surfaces. The HMD 105 comes with auto call recording, MP3 player, wired and wireless FM radio, dual LED flash. The phone comes with a 1000mAh battery with a standby time of up to 18 days.

Both models support up to 9 local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering.

HMD 105 will come Black, Purple and Blue shades while the HMD 110 would sell in Black and Green. They will be available at retail stores, online, HMD.

The HMD 105 is priced at ₹999 whereas the HMD 110 will sell for ₹1,199.

“The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are our first feature phones to be launched in India with stylish new designs and UPI capabilities. These devices underscore our commitment to providing accessible technology. The feature-packed HMD 105 and HMD 110 aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance financial access for all within our feature phone category,” said Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC, HMD Global.