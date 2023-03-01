HamberMenu
European Parliament to ban TikTok from staff phones, EU official says

The European Parliament decided to ban video-sharing app TikTok from staff phones for security reasons

March 01, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
File photo of the TikTok app logo

File photo of the TikTok app logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The European Parliament has decided to ban Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from staff phones for security reasons, an EU official said on Tuesday, the latest EU institution to do so.

The ban will also apply to private devices with Parliament email and other network access installed on them, the official said.

The European Commission and the EU Council last week banned TikTok from staff phones, underlining growing concerns about the company owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and its users' data.

