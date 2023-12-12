HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU begins to hash out EU AI Act details

Days after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on a provisional deal on AI rules, experts from both sides are meeting on Tuesday to hammer out details, according to three sources familiar with the matter

December 12, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS

Reuters
This comes after the European Union wrangled a political agreement last Friday after some 36 hours of negotiations spread over three days [File]

This comes after the European Union wrangled a political agreement last Friday after some 36 hours of negotiations spread over three days [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Days after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on a provisional deal on artificial intelligence rules, experts from both sides are meeting on Tuesday to hammer out details, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Over 11 scheduled technical meetings beginning on Tuesday, government officials and aides of lawmakers will hash out specific details such as the scope of the laws and how they will work, two of the sources said.

They will clarify the legal basis on how governments can use of AI in biometric surveillance, copyright issues posed by foundation models and how to regulate major AI systems such as ChatGPT will be on the agenda.

This comes after the European Union wrangled a political agreement last Friday after some 36 hours of negotiations spread over three days, taking steps closer to becoming the first world power to enact laws governing the rapidly expanding AI industry.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ALSO READ
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules

The agreed text of the act would then go through the formal editing process to prepare a consolidated version.

"The Council and the European Parliament will then formally resolve and confirm the wording ... After that, it will be published in the Official Journal, initiating the sunrise period," said Alexander Duisberg, partner at law firm Ashurst.

Countries such as France and Germany have said that they will analyse the compromises reached for the AI Act. They have earlier supported views from companies like France's Mistral and Germany's Aleph Alpha about regulating foundation models.

The AI Act is expected to take effect in 2026.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / European Union

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.