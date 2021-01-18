Dell pushes PC gaming boundaries with latest Alienware laptops

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Dell Technologies has joined hands with NVIDIA and AMD to make its latest Alienware m15 and m17 R4 laptops, along with the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, designed push PC gaming boundaries.
The new gaming laptops will come with up to 4TB storage, faster memory speeds of up to 2933MHz. Both m15 and m17 will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colours, with a new matte finish front panel.
The laptops will have the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs, and a new Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology.
Alienware m17 R4 will have an optional 360Hz FHD panel to deliver faster refresh rates and smoother gameplay, Dell said in a statement.
Alienware m15 will be available in the U.S. on January 26, starting at $2,149.99, and m17 will be available at $2,149.99.
The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors with up to 16-core, and will come in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colours.
It has new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The desktop PC will support up to 128GB dual channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM, twice the memory of previous generations.
The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is currently available in the U.S.
