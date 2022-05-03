Amazon workers vote against unionising second New York warehouse

Reuters May 03, 2022 11:34 IST

About 62% of workers who voted at the company’s sortation centre in the borough of Staten Island rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company’s logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon.com Inc workers have voted against unionising a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organisers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win atthe retailing giant. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) About 62% of workers who voted at the company's sortation centre in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a tally by U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) officials.



