Amazon workers vote against unionising second New York warehouse
About 62% of workers who voted at the company’s sortation centre in the borough of Staten Island rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union.
Amazon.com Inc workers have voted against unionising a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organisers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win atthe retailing giant.
About 62% of workers who voted at the company's sortation centre in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a tally by U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) officials.
