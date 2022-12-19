  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Google for India 2022: YouTube Courses to be launched next year

The Google owned U.S.-based company has said it will launch YouTube Courses in India in the first half of 2023

December 19, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google for India 2022: YouTube Courses to be launched next year

Google for India 2022: YouTube Courses to be launched next year | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Google on Monday launched the Google for India event and laid out the roadmap for its India-related strategies for the year 2023. The search engine giant also announced new products and services to expand its user base in the country through the creative audiences.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Google for India came with new additions to YouTube. The U.S.-based company has said it will launch YouTube Courses in the first half of 2023. YouTube Courses will be an online medium to share learning materials in the form of videos. It will also incorporate PDF and other files for reference. YouTube Courses will start in beta form in India, the U.S. and South Korea.

YouTube Courses is going to be a free or paid campaign, depending on the creators. For the paid content, Google will charge as per its standard rates.

According to Google, the creators economy of YouTube contributed ₹10,000 crores to the Indian GDP in 2021, and simultaneously generated 7.5 million new forms of employment. This insight came from the Oxford Economics impact report, said Google.

Google for India 2022: YouTube Courses to be launched next year

Google for India 2022: YouTube Courses to be launched next year | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

YouTube also announced that it would expand to work with more healthcare institutions including Narayana, Manipal, Medanta, and Shalby to create and amplify credible content, covering more than 100 conditions in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, and English.

YouTube is also testing the ability to have a single video with multiple audio tracks across different languages.

YouTube is further piloting an AI-enabled solution, Aloud, that will allow a small group of healthcare providers to simplify the process of dubbing and creating content that supports uploading a single video with multiple audio tracks.

Related stories

Google and MeitY to help 100 Indian startups with the second edition of app development program
Tech Recap 2022: Highlights of top smartphone makers this year
Google honours Hungarian scientist Maria Telkes or ‘Sun Queen’ on her birth anniversary
Related Topics

technology (general) / India / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.