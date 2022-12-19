Google for India 2022: YouTube Courses to be launched next year

December 19, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Google on Monday launched the Google for India event and laid out the roadmap for its India-related strategies for the year 2023. The search engine giant also announced new products and services to expand its user base in the country through the creative audiences.

Google for India came with new additions to YouTube. The U.S.-based company has said it will launch YouTube Courses in the first half of 2023. YouTube Courses will be an online medium to share learning materials in the form of videos. It will also incorporate PDF and other files for reference. YouTube Courses will start in beta form in India, the U.S. and South Korea.

YouTube Courses is going to be a free or paid campaign, depending on the creators. For the paid content, Google will charge as per its standard rates.

According to Google, the creators economy of YouTube contributed ₹10,000 crores to the Indian GDP in 2021, and simultaneously generated 7.5 million new forms of employment. This insight came from the Oxford Economics impact report, said Google.

YouTube also announced that it would expand to work with more healthcare institutions including Narayana, Manipal, Medanta, and Shalby to create and amplify credible content, covering more than 100 conditions in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, and English.

YouTube is also testing the ability to have a single video with multiple audio tracks across different languages.

YouTube is further piloting an AI-enabled solution, Aloud, that will allow a small group of healthcare providers to simplify the process of dubbing and creating content that supports uploading a single video with multiple audio tracks.