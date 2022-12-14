  1. EPaper
Google and MeitY to help 100 Indian startups with the second edition of app development program

The Appscale Academy program is a growth and development program to train early to mid-stage startups to build high-quality apps for the world.

December 14, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The second edition of the program invites applications for Appscale Academy Class of 2023

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub and Google will help 100 Indian startups, across different Indian cities, scale their app businesses with the second edition of Appscale Academy.

This will help many talented innovators turn their creative ideas into successful app businesses through Appscale Academy, Aditya Swamy, director, Play Partnerships, Google Play, said in a release.

The lives of many in India are getting transformed by technology, and local app developers and startup founders are driving this tech-led transformation. India is on its way to become a global hub for technology, he added.

The Appscale Academy program is a growth and development program to train early to mid-stage startups to build high-quality apps for the world. 

First cohort of the program saw apps across sectors improve their UI, UX, security, user base, engagement rates, and ratings, with 1 in 3 apps doubling their install base.

The second edition of the program invites applications for Appscale Academy Class of 2023. Applications will be accepted starting today until February 6, 2023, Google said in the release.

The program will run for six months where startups will be trained on several aspects of building successful apps, including UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices. 

Startups will have access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry leaders. They will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists, according to the release.

