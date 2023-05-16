AI controversies in the Indian publishing sector

May 16, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Publishers turn down countless book proposals for reasons ranging from market tastes to poor writing quality. But now, many will have to refuse hopeful authors whilst saying something along the lines of “we do not accept submissions created with ChatGPT or Midjourney.”

The U.S. publishing industry is already grappling with the issue of AI-based tools taking over the work of human creators.

The Indian media and publishing sector, however, is a vastly different entity.

This series of articles explores AI controversies in India’s publishing sector by speaking with authors, poets, scientists, artists, tech lovers, translators, readers, and publishing leaders to hear what they have to say about the rising AI presence in their professions - and the world.