HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Series | 2 Stories

AI controversies in the Indian publishing sector

This series of articles explores AI controversies in the Indian publishing sector

May 16, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Sahana Venugopal

Publishers turn down countless book proposals for reasons ranging from market tastes to poor writing quality. But now, many will have to refuse hopeful authors whilst saying something along the lines of “we do not accept submissions created with ChatGPT or Midjourney.”

The U.S. publishing industry is already grappling with the issue of AI-based tools taking over the work of human creators.

Also read | AI and the future of work: will Artificial Intelligence affect our jobs?

The Indian media and publishing sector, however, is a vastly different entity.

This series of articles explores AI controversies in India’s publishing sector by speaking with authors, poets, scientists, artists, tech lovers, translators, readers, and publishing leaders to hear what they have to say about the rising AI presence in their professions - and the world.

ChatGPT: your work colleague or your replacement?

ChatGPT: your work colleague or your replacement?

Sahana Venugopal
The cover of Christopher Paolini’s novel Fractal Noise, set against a close-up of its background art

Readers struggle to accept the AI-generated book cover

Sahana Venugopal
Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.