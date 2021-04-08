Watch | Scientists develop ‘robo-plants’ to interact with plants

A video on 'robo-plants', a high-tech system for communicating with vegetation.

Scientists from Singapore are closely working on ‘robo-plants’, an experiment they call a fusion of nature and technology. They attached electrodes to a Venus flytrap plant.

The electrodes are film-like and soft and fit tightly to the plant's surface. They are attached using a ‘thermogel’, which is liquid at low temperatures but turns into a gel at room temperature. These electrodes are capable of monitoring weak electrical pulses naturally emitted by plants.

