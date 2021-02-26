Science

Watch | World's wettest place sees decreasing rainfall patterns

Until a few decades ago, Cherrapunji, in Meghalaya was the wettest place on earth. However, Mawsynram, also a town in the same state, recently surpassed Cherrapunji in this feat. A recent study, published in Environmental Research Letters, looked at the rainfall pattern in the past 119 years. The researchers found a decreasing trend at Cherrapunji and nearby areas.

