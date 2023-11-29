HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Science Quiz | The volcanoes of Iceland

November 29, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
General view of the area, near the evacuated town of Grindavik, in Iceland, November 17, 2023.

General view of the area, near the evacuated town of Grindavik, in Iceland, November 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Questions:

1. Name the volcano that erupted in 1783 near the Vatnajokull glacier. The eruption is notable for spewing an enormous amount of lava and quantities of minerals. The local climate was altered to such an extent by the eruption that around 25% of the country’s population at the time died as a result.

2. X is the name of a volcano that erupted in 2011, and before that in 2004, 1902, and a few other occasions. At the time of its eruption, it was the largest in Iceland in half a century, and disrupted flights over the nearby parts of Europe for a week. The ash it blew out dispersed out to Scotland and England. X is also Iceland’s most active volcano. Name X.

3. Scientists classified the eruption of X (in the previous question) as a Plinian eruption, also known as ________ eruptions because of the similarity of their features to a famous eruption in 79 AD that destroyed the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in Rome. These eruptions are distinguished by powerful bursts of gas, and volcanic material like rocks and hot gases shot up into the stratosphere. Fill in the blank.

4. In 2010, an ice cap called ________________ in Iceland witnessed three months of volcanic activity during which a volcano released copious amounts of ash, so much so that it disrupted air travel to an extent second only to the Second World War. The activity heated a nearby glacier river, called Krossa, by 6 degrees C. Fill in the blank.

5. In October and then November this year, seismologists detected a large number of earthquakes a few kilometres under the surface near the Svartsengi volcanic system. By November 10, they had recorded more than 20,000 tremors. The Iceland Meteorological Office said an eruption was imminent. Name the town that Iceland evacuated as a precaution.

Visual:

______________ (shown above) is a rare example of a tuya volcano: a volcano that was active at the same time it had glacier cover. This one is located in Vatnajokull National Park. Fill in the blank.

Answers:

1. Skaftareldar

2. Grimsvotn

3. Vesuvian

4. Eyjafjallajokull

5. Grindavik

Visual: Herdubreid

Related Topics

science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes / volcanic eruption

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.