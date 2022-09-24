  • Prokaryotes are the smallest form of life that can survive independently. These small organisms, mostly single-celled, lack a defined nucleus or any cell organelles due to lack of internal membranes. 
  • The SeqCode also recognises the priority of names validly published under the ICNP rules provided that they do not violate the priority of names published under the new system. 
  • Scientists are of the view that ICNP’s unique restrictions regarding viable and accessible type strains have distanced quite a few microbiologists and normalised publishing names outside its regulation. 