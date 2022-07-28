Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on genetics
Q: Who coined the term genetics?
William Bateson was best known in his time for rediscovering and defending the genetic paradigm of Gregor Mendel. https://batesoninstitute.org/william-bateson/
Hugo de Vries
Thomas Hunt Morgan
William Bateson
Charles Darwin
A: 3
Q: 2022 marks the bicentenary of Gregor Johann Mendel, known as the Father of genetics. He worked under a famous physicist before his botanical experiments. Name the physicist.
At the University of Vienna, Mendel worked under Christian Doppler. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Gregor-Mendel/Theoretical-interpretation
Christian Doppler
John Dalton
Michael Faraday
J.J. Thomson
A: 1
Q: Who gave the name genes to, well, genes?
In 1909, Wilhelm Johannsen coined the word gene to describe the Mendelian units of heredity https://www.genome.gov/25520244/online-education-kit-1909-the-word-gene-coined
Who else? Gregor Johann Mendell, right?
No. It’s Danish botanist Wilhelm Johannsen
Come on. Won’t Hugo de Vries get offended?
Wait, wait, wait. How can one forget Walther Flemming?
A: 2
Q: Who discovered chromosomes?
Walther Flemming, was the first to observe and describe systematically the behaviour of chromosomes in the cell nucleus during normal cell division (mitosis).
Gregor Johann Mendell
Wilhelm Johannsen
Hugo de Vries
Walther Flemming
A: 4
Q: The Drosophila melanogaster (fruitfly) has contributed more to genetics than any other species. Now, how many Nobels have the humble fly fetched for its researchers?
The first Nobel for drosophila research went to Thomas Hunt Morgan, who used drosophila to uncover the role played by chromosomes in heredity https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/oct/07/fruit-fly-fascination-nobel-prizes-genetics
At least 2
At least 5
At least 6
At least 8
A: 3
