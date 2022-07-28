Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on genetics 

Test your science quotient with this quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

Q: Who coined the term genetics?

William Bateson was best known in his time for rediscovering and defending the genetic paradigm of Gregor Mendel. https://batesoninstitute.org/william-bateson/

Hugo de Vries

Thomas Hunt Morgan

William Bateson

Charles Darwin

A: 3

Q: 2022 marks the bicentenary of Gregor Johann Mendel, known as the Father of genetics. He worked under a famous physicist before his botanical experiments. Name the physicist.

At the University of Vienna, Mendel worked under Christian Doppler. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Gregor-Mendel/Theoretical-interpretation

Christian Doppler

John Dalton

Michael Faraday

J.J. Thomson

A: 1

Q: Who gave the name genes to, well, genes?

In 1909, Wilhelm Johannsen coined the word gene to describe the Mendelian units of heredity https://www.genome.gov/25520244/online-education-kit-1909-the-word-gene-coined

Who else? Gregor Johann Mendell, right?

No. It’s Danish botanist Wilhelm Johannsen

Come on. Won’t Hugo de Vries get offended?

Wait, wait, wait. How can one forget Walther Flemming?

A: 2

Q: Who discovered chromosomes?

Walther Flemming, was the first to observe and describe systematically the behaviour of chromosomes in the cell nucleus during normal cell division (mitosis).

Gregor Johann Mendell

Wilhelm Johannsen

Hugo de Vries

Walther Flemming

A: 4

Q: The Drosophila melanogaster (fruitfly) has contributed more to genetics than any other species. Now, how many Nobels have the humble fly fetched for its researchers?

The first Nobel for drosophila research went to Thomas Hunt Morgan, who used drosophila to uncover the role played by chromosomes in heredity https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/oct/07/fruit-fly-fascination-nobel-prizes-genetics

At least 2

At least 5

At least 6

At least 8

A: 3