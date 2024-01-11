Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On astronauts in space

3 / 5 | What kind of bodily changes occur to astronauts when they are in space?

There is a progressive loss of body weight and bone calcium during space flights. In outer space, bodily fluids are redistributed, with less in the lower extremities and more in the upper body; height increases; body mass usually, but not always, decreases with a loss of muscular tissue; the veins and arteries of the legs become weaker; and anaemia occurs, accompanied by a significant reduction in blood count.