ISRO releases two videos of the Moon on August 18

August 18, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 18 released two videos of the moon which was captured by India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

The first video shows the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023 and in the second one the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 has taken a video of the moon just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module on August 17, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

The lander module on August 17 successfully separated from the propulsion module after travelling together for 44 days.

“Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’ said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.” the space agency posted on X social media platform after the successful separation.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



🌖 as captured by the

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)

on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

This is the third video released by the ISRO after the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On August 6 it shared its first video of the moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5.