ISRO releases two videos of the Moon on August 18

The lander module on August 17 successfully separated from the propulsion module after travelling together for 44 days.

August 18, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3. Twitter/@isro

A view of the moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3. Twitter/@isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 18 released two videos of the moon which was captured by India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

The first video shows the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023 and in the second one the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 has taken a video of the moon just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module on August 17, 2023.

 

The lander module on August 17 successfully separated from the propulsion module after travelling together for 44 days.

“Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’ said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.” the space agency posted on X social media platform after the successful separation.

 

This is the third video released by the ISRO after the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On August 6 it shared its first video of the moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5.

Related Topics

space programme

