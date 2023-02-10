ISRO launches SSLV's second developmental flight with three satellites from Sriharikota

February 10, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Sriharikota

ISRO's SSLV D2 carrying EOS-07 satellite and two co-passenger payloads lifted off from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on February 10.

In its second developmental flight, SSLV D2 carried EOS-07, an earth observation satellite as its main payload and two others --Janus-1 built by U.S.-based Antaris and Chennai-headquartered Space Kidz India's AzaadiSAT-2. This was ISRO's maiden mission this year.

SSLV-D2 took off precisely at 09:18 hours IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota.

At the end of a six-and-a-half-hour countdown, the 34-metre tall rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, even as ISRO has pinned hopes on it to lead the space agency to success in tapping the small satellite launch vehicle market.

The maiden flight of SSLV on August 7, 2022 was a partial failure due to an orbit anomaly and deviation in the flight path of the rocket.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on a “launch-on-demand” basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure.

EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite which has been designed, developed and realised by ISRO. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload.

While, Janus-1 is a 10.2 kg satellite, the 8.7 kg AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai.

The mission objective is to inject these satellites in a 450 km circular orbit.