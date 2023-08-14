HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s first mission to study the Sun is getting ready for launch: ISRO

The space agency said that the satellite was assembled and integrated at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru. It has arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

August 14, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Named Aditya-L1, it is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun.

Named Aditya-L1, it is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun.

Amidst all the activities surrounding the Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another launch — A mission to study the Sun.

Named Aditya-L1, it is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun.

The space agency said that the spacecraft was assembled and integrated at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. The spacecraft was delivered to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities, and its effect on space weather in real time.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic, and particle and magnetic field detectors.

Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun. The remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point (L1), providing important scientific information of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields.

The Aditya L1 mission will be launched by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which also launched Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013.

The launch is likely to take place in August-end or September.

After the successful launch of the PSLV-C56 mission on July 30, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said, “We are coming back with another PSLV mission soon... in August or early September.”

Related stories

Related Topics

space programme / space programme / ISRO / science (general) / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.