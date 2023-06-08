Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day

1 / 7 | Name the ocean current which flows southward along the southeast coast of Mozambique and the coast of South Africa before turning east to join the flow from Africa to Australia. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Agulhas SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | What colourful name is given to the marginal sea in the Western Pacific Ocean that is located between mainland China and the Korean Peninsula? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yellow Sea SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | What is special about the Sargasso Sea that lies in Northern Atlantic Subtropical Gyre? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It does not have a land boundary! SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Oceans are said to produce 70% of the oxygen supply in the atmosphere. Which phytoplankton is reckoned to be solely responsible for one in every five breaths a human will take? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Prochlorococcus SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Under which ocean is the biggest waterfall in the world, with a water drop of almost 11,500 feet (more than three times the height of Angel Falls) located? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : North Atlantic Ocean (in the Denmark Strait between Greenland and Iceland) SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Which country has the longest coastline in the world, more than double that of the second-placed country Norway? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Canada SHOW ANSWER