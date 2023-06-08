HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day
Premium

The World Ocean Day is observed every year on June 8. A quiz on the oceans and seas that make up the majority of our planet

June 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day
Atlantic Ocean’s waves are pictured off in Lege-Cap Ferret, southwestern France, on March 13, 2022. June 8, 2023 marks “World Oceans Day”, an initiative launched in 1992 to raise awareness on the topic of the planet’s oceans.
1 / 7 | Name the ocean current which flows southward along the southeast coast of Mozambique and the coast of South Africa before turning east to join the flow from Africa to Australia.
Answer : Agulhas
