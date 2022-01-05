Traditional vaccines simpler, cheaper and as effective as mRNA vaccines: U.S. scientist

He announced last week his research teams will transfer production technology to companies in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Botswana free of patents

Vaccines like Biological-E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin that are made by traditional methods are “just as effective” as the latest mRNA technology based vaccines, says U.S. scientist and vaccine developer Dr. Peter Hotez. He announced last week that his research teams would transfer production technology to companies in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Botswana free of patents.

According to Dr. Hotez, who is the Dean of Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine’s Tropical Medicines School and Chair at Texas Children’s Hospital, the traditional method “protein subunit vaccines” and “live inactivated vaccines” are cheaper and simpler to produce at the scale required for low and middle income countries.

“We never really saw the advantage of mRNA, at least for a global health vaccine… because it’s a brand new technology and it’s going to take years to figure out how you scale it up to make 9 billion doses for Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America,” Dr. Hotez told The Hindu in an interview, where he called the new vaccines “shiny new toys”.

Science policy makers, particularly in the U.S., were “too focused” on speed and innovation and not on ensuring universal vaccination, he noted. In particular he said the method developed by him and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi through the same “yeast fermentation expression technology” used to make the Recombinant Hepatitis-B vaccine first approved in the 1980s, was also safe for children, and less likely to cause vaccine hesitancy amongst parents, as it has been used for decades.

‘Balance the portfolio’

Given that even after three or four doses mRNA vaccines were not effective in stopping COVID-19 variants like Omicron, it was necessary to “balance the portfolio” by focusing on quantity of vaccines rather than the newest technology, Dr. Hotez observed.

Traditional vaccines such as a virion (entire virus particle) and subunit ones (pathogen fragment) contain inactivated parts of the virus that enter the body as antigens and trigger an immune response. Newer technologies such as the mRNA or DNA vaccines contain modified genes that use the body’s cells to make the immune-triggering antigen. The latter approach is also believed to be quicker and more customisable to making vaccines for several pathogens in the future. However, none of the commercially available COVID-19 vaccines are yet customised to the Delta or Omicron variants.

“Delta arose out of an unvaccinated population in India in 2021. Then Omicron arose out of an unvaccinated population in southern Africa later in the year, and as long as we refuse to vaccinate the world’s low and middle income countries, Mother Nature will continue to deliver horrible new variants of concern,” Dr. Hotez stated. At present the world “just needs vaccines that work”.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) cleared Corbevax and the Serum Institute of India-made Covovax for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), and approved Covaxin for children aged 12-18. The agency has thus far cleared eight vaccines for EUA, but only three are available- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik, due to legal issues over liability, as U.S. companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson want a sovereign indemnity waiver, which the government has refused to give.

Legal issues

When asked, Dr. Hotez was critical of multinational pharma companies that are delaying supplies due to legal issues, as well as of countries that have not yet okayed a joint proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation to waive all patents over COVID-19 vaccines and medicine technology for a few years until the pandemic subsides.

“The idea that millions of people are dying all over the world from COVID-19 while we bicker over indemnity waivers and legalities is unacceptable. When your house is on fire, you don’t start looking at what what the insurance is going to do and who’s indemnified- the house is on fire and we have to save lives,” he pointed out, justifying the decision by BCM-TCH to transfer protein cell banks and coding technology to countries in the developing world without patents. However, he cautioned that simply lifting patents would not solve the problem of capacity, particularly in the African continent, and more vaccine manufacturers were needed.

Dr. Hotez praised the Government of India for lifting the export bans and resuming vaccine supplies to other countries despite the setback and disruption caused by the Delta variant in 2021 that led to massive oxygen shortages and hundreds of thousands of deaths across the country.