Health

Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Oxford University and the AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine, the Financial Times reported on December 21.

A research group leader at Oxford, Sandy Douglas, told the paper that preliminary steps in producing the updated vaccine have been taken in case it is needed, together with their partners AstraZeneca.

Also Read
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is produced as Covishield in India.

AstraZeneca protection wanes after three months: Lancet study

 

“Adenovirus-based vaccines [such as that made by Oxford/AstraZeneca] could in principle be used to respond to any new variant more rapidly than some may previously have realised.”

AstraZeneca and Oxford did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 8:41:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/oxford-astrazeneca-launch-work-on-omicron-targeted-vaccine/article38014178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY