HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

No shortage of anti-Tuberculosis drugs in India, asserts Health Ministry

Health Ministry termed as “vague and ill-informed” media reports alleging shortage of anti-TB drugs in India

September 26, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Reports of anti-Tuberculosis medicine shortages are misleading, says Health Ministry. File

Reports of anti-Tuberculosis medicine shortages are misleading, says Health Ministry. File | Photo Credit: AFP

New Delhi

The Union Health Ministry on September 25 said there is no shortage of anti-Tuberculosis drugs in India, asserting all these medicines are available with sufficient stocks ranging six months and above.

It also termed as “vague and ill-informed” media reports alleging shortage of anti-TB drugs in India and questioning the effectiveness of such drugs under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). Such reports are vague and ill-informed, without any specific information on the availability of anti-TB medicines in stock, the Ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Explained | Can improved nutrition help prevent TB? 

The treatment of drug sensitive tuberculosis consists of two months of four drugs available as 4 FDC (Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide) followed by two months of three drugs available as 3 FDC (Isoniazid, Rifampicin and Ethambutol).

“All these drugs are available with sufficient stocks ranging six months and above,” the Ministry said in the statement.

The treatment regimen of multidrug-resistant TB consists of usually four months of seven drugs (bedaquiline, levofloxacin, clofazimine, isoniazid, ethambutol, pyrazinamide and ethionamide) followed by five months of 4 drugs (levofloxacin, clofazimine, pyrazinamide and ethambutol). In about 30% of persons with drug-resistant TB, cycloserine and linezolid is required.

“Procurement, storage, maintenance of stock and in-time distribution of anti-TB drugs and other materials are being done at the Central level under NTEP. In rare situations, states were requested to procure few drugs locally for a limited period by utilising the budget under National Health Mission [NHM] so that individual patient care is not affected,” the Ministry said.

“Maharashtra has already procured Cycloserine tablets centrally. Few States have delegated procurement to districts; accordingly, districts have procured wherever there is requirement,” it added.

Related Topics

generic drugs / tuberculosis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.