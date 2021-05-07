How good is the government-backed model on predicting coronavirus trends? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

On this news update podcast today, we discuss various aspects of the coronavirus crisis that the country is still very much in the grip of. We focus particularly on the quality of data that the government is using as it plans its way forward.

The big question on everyone's minds now is when this deadly second wave will peak, and cases will see a downturn. However, there are already projections for a third wave later in the year. Our ability to navigate that depends very much on vaccinations, which are still progressing at an alarmingly slow rate.

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu