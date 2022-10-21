Environment

Watch | Annual migration of birds has begun. Where can you see them?

Annual migration of birds has begun. Where can you see them?

Over 400 species of birds congregate across the Indian subcontinent. They take nine flyways across the world and some unusual routes during this flight.

It’s an exciting time as a number of incredibly beautiful birds pass through India, and many stay here for the winter before heading to Africa. So, where you can see them?

Recently, the greenish warbler arrived in Bengaluru, after flying thousands of kilometres from the mountains of Central Asia. In Chennai, water birds are among the first to arrive and can be spotted around Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur marsh, Kelambakkam and Pulicat.

There are also other species like yellow wagtail, citrine wagtail and white-wagtail that can be seen at Pallikaranai marsh, Sholinganallur or Perumbakkam marsh.

In Delhi, shore birds like bar-tailed godwit, common ringed plover, forest wagtail and Indian blue robin have been spotted at NCR and areas around Sultanpur National Park.

Experts say these birds migrate from their summer habitat in Jammu & Kashmir towards Kerala. This year, we are noticing an early movement, perhaps because of early winters in Europe.

Read the full story here

Story: K. Jeshi

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: KP Gopika

Videos and photos: Special Arrangement, Getty Images


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
Annual migration of birds across the Indian subcontinent has begun
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2022 4:58:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/watch-annual-migration-of-birds-has-begun-where-can-you-see-them/article66040108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY