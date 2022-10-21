Watch | Annual migration of birds has begun. Where can you see them?

A video on the migratory birds that visit India annually at this time of the year

Over 400 species of birds congregate across the Indian subcontinent. They take nine flyways across the world and some unusual routes during this flight.

It’s an exciting time as a number of incredibly beautiful birds pass through India, and many stay here for the winter before heading to Africa. So, where you can see them?

Recently, the greenish warbler arrived in Bengaluru, after flying thousands of kilometres from the mountains of Central Asia. In Chennai, water birds are among the first to arrive and can be spotted around Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur marsh, Kelambakkam and Pulicat.

There are also other species like yellow wagtail, citrine wagtail and white-wagtail that can be seen at Pallikaranai marsh, Sholinganallur or Perumbakkam marsh.

In Delhi, shore birds like bar-tailed godwit, common ringed plover, forest wagtail and Indian blue robin have been spotted at NCR and areas around Sultanpur National Park.

Experts say these birds migrate from their summer habitat in Jammu & Kashmir towards Kerala. This year, we are noticing an early movement, perhaps because of early winters in Europe.

Story: K. Jeshi

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: KP Gopika

Videos and photos: Special Arrangement, Getty Images