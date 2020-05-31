Watch | Importance of conserving the Sundarbans mangrove forests

The Sundarbans is a cluster of low-lying islands in the Bay of Bengal, spread across the coast of India and Bangladesh.It holds the world's largest mangrove forest with an area of about 10,000 sq km of which 60% is in Bangladesh and the rest in India

The mangroves of Sundarbans provide sustainable livelihoods to millions of people and functions as a protective barrier for its inhabitants from natural calamities.

The degrading health of mangroves affects their resilience and recovery potential against climate change consequences. As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are expected to increase in the future, it is very important to conserve the mangroves of the Sundarbans.