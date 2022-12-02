  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

The Package | 3 Stories

Indian Zoos | A package

December 02, 2022 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Snow leopard (Panthera uncia / Uncia uncia), also known as the ounce, is a Vulnerable IUCN Red Listed large long-haired Asian cat and one of the most enigmatic species on the planet referred to by locals as ‘‘mountain ghosts’‘, native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia, is sitting in India’s largest high-altitude zoo (7,000 feet) Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India on 11/06/2022.

Snow leopard (Panthera uncia / Uncia uncia), also known as the ounce, is a Vulnerable IUCN Red Listed large long-haired Asian cat and one of the most enigmatic species on the planet referred to by locals as ‘‘mountain ghosts’‘, native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia, is sitting in India’s largest high-altitude zoo (7,000 feet) Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India on 11/06/2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A package on Indian zoos delves into the issue of endangered animals, the country’s recognized zoos, wildlife conservation and environmental education.

Children feed animals at The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology.

Indian zoos: seeds of wildlife conservation

Zai Whitaker
A keeper feeds a six­-month­-old rescued elephant calf at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.  

Indian zoos: just a stamp collection?

Ravi Chellam
Humboldt penguins at the Mumbai zoo.

Indian zoos: the good, bad and ugly

Divya Gandhi
Related Topics

environmental politics / environmental issues

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.